Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picks stake in Canara Bank; how Big Bull's latest buy fares among peers

By Sandeep Singh | IST (Published)
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's bet on Canara Bank comes months after he indicated that he is bullish on banks, even the so-called inefficient ones.

Canara Bank shares remained in focus on Wednesday after shareholding data showed ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked a stake in the state-run lender. With the latest addition, the Big Bull has put at least three banking stocks in his portfolio, including Federal Bank and Karur Vysya Bank.
Canara Bank shares have given a return of about 21 percent to investors so far in 2021, having bounced back 92 percent since the lockdown lows of March 2020. The PSU lender's stock has beaten benchmark index Nifty50's 19 percent return, as well as the sectoral gauge Nifty Bank's (14 percent).
Jhunjhunwala now holds a 1.59 percent stake in Canara Bank, according to a shareholding statement released on August 24.
His bet on Canara Bank comes months after Jhunjhunwala, often referred as the Big Bull in the market, indicated that he is bullish on banks, even the so-called inefficient ones, saying that the (non-performing asset) NPA cycle had turned.
So what attracts the legendary investor to Canara Bank shares now?
Profit growth
For the quarter ended June 30, Canara Bank reported 189.8 percent year-on-year and 16.5 percent sequential jump in net profit to Rs 1,177.47 crore, helped by higher non-interest income and a fall in provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs).
Its profit growth was better compared to state-run peers SBI and Bank of Baroda, but worse than PNB.
How Canara Bank fares among peers
Gross NPAs
In terms of gross NPAs, Canara Bank stands at the fifth position, after SBI, PNB, Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.
GNPA (Rs, cr)Q1FY22Q1FY21Q4FY21YoYQoQ
SBI134259.48129660.69126389.02              3.5      6.2
PNB104075.56101849.34104423.42              2.2     (0.3)
Union Bank of India87762.1997190.0089788.20             (9.7)     (2.3)
Bank of Baroda63028.7869132.0166670.99             (8.8)     (5.5)
Canara Bank58215.4657525.5260287.84              1.2     (3.4)
Bank of India56041.6357787.7856534.95             (3.0)     (0.9)
ICICI Bank43148.2840386.2441373.42              6.8      4.3
Indian Bank37759.1839965.0238455.35             (5.5)     (1.8)
IDBI Bank35593.8644475.2036211.95           (20.0)     (1.7)
YES Bank      28,506.0      32,702.7      28,609.5           (12.8)     (0.4)
Net NPAs
On the net NPAs front, Canara Bank ranks fourth, after SBI, PNB and Union Bank of India.
NNPA (Rs, cr)Q1FY22Q1FY21Q4FY21YoYQoQ
SBI43152.5242703.6336809.72              1.1    17.2
PNB38580.5835303.0238575.70              9.3      0.0
Union Bank of India27437.4528914.0027280.62             (5.1)      0.6
Canara Bank22434.0624355.2324442.07             (7.9)     (8.2)
Bank of Baroda20259.9719449.6821799.88              4.2     (7.1)
Indian Bank12652.8712754.7412271.13             (0.8)      3.1
Bank of India12424.1313274.9512262.03             (6.4)      1.3
YES Bank        9,454.9        8,157.5        9,813.4             15.9     (3.7)
ICICI Bank9305.838674.659180.20              7.3      1.4
Central Bank of India7904.0311440.599036.46           (30.9)   (12.5)
Loan book
Canara Bank has the fifth biggest loan book among lenders.
Loan Book (Rs, cr)Q1FY22Q1FY21Q4FY21YoYQoQ
SBI2523793.002385639.002539393.00              5.8     (0.6)
HDFC Bank1147651.641003298.861132836.63             14.4      1.3
ICICI Bank738597.86631214.64733729.09             17.0      0.7
Bank of Baroda711487.00736547.00751590.00             (3.4)     (5.3)
Canara Bank684585.00650574.00675155.00              5.2      1.4
PNB661288.60702129.00674230.08             (5.8)     (1.9)
Union Bank of India645091.00650127.00653684.00             (0.8)     (1.3)
Axis Bank614873.69548845.51614399.40             12.0      0.1
Indian Bank389625.00366787.00390317.00              6.2     (0.2)
Bank of India370607.26370614.56365686.52             (0.0)      1.3
Gross NPAs as percentage of total loans 
Its gross NPAs as a percentage of total loans (8.50 percent) were better than PNB (14.33 percent) and Bank of Baroda (8.86 percent) in Q1, but much worse than SBI (5.32 percent).
Net NPAs as percentage of total loans
In terms of net NPAs as a percentage of the loan book, Canara Bank (3.46 percent) fared better than PNB (5.84 percent), but much worse than SBI (1.77 percent).
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
