Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picks stake in Canara Bank; how Big Bull's latest buy fares among peers

Canara Bank shares remained in focus on Wednesday after shareholding data showed ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked a stake in the state-run lender. With the latest addition, the Big Bull has put at least three banking stocks in his portfolio, including Federal Bank and Karur Vysya Bank.

Canara Bank shares have given a return of about 21 percent to investors so far in 2021, having bounced back 92 percent since the lockdown lows of March 2020. The PSU lender's stock has beaten benchmark index Nifty50's 19 percent return, as well as the sectoral gauge Nifty Bank's (14 percent).

Jhunjhunwala now holds a 1.59 percent stake in Canara Bank, according to a shareholding statement released on August 24.

His bet on Canara Bank comes months after Jhunjhunwala, often referred as the Big Bull in the market, indicated that he is bullish on banks , even the so-called inefficient ones, saying that the (non-performing asset) NPA cycle had turned.

So what attracts the legendary investor to Canara Bank shares now?

Profit growth

For the quarter ended June 30, Canara Bank reported 189.8 percent year-on-year and 16.5 percent sequential jump in net profit to Rs 1,177.47 crore, helped by higher non-interest income and a fall in provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs).

Its profit growth was better compared to state-run peers SBI and Bank of Baroda, but worse than PNB.

How Canara Bank fares among peers

Gross NPAs

In terms of gross NPAs, Canara Bank stands at the fifth position, after SBI, PNB, Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

GNPA (Rs, cr) Q1FY22 Q1FY21 Q4FY21 YoY QoQ SBI 134259.48 129660.69 126389.02 3.5 6.2 PNB 104075.56 101849.34 104423.42 2.2 (0.3) Union Bank of India 87762.19 97190.00 89788.20 (9.7) (2.3) Bank of Baroda 63028.78 69132.01 66670.99 (8.8) (5.5) Canara Bank 58215.46 57525.52 60287.84 1.2 (3.4) Bank of India 56041.63 57787.78 56534.95 (3.0) (0.9) ICICI Bank 43148.28 40386.24 41373.42 6.8 4.3 Indian Bank 37759.18 39965.02 38455.35 (5.5) (1.8) IDBI Bank 35593.86 44475.20 36211.95 (20.0) (1.7) YES Bank 28,506.0 32,702.7 28,609.5 (12.8) (0.4)

Net NPAs

On the net NPAs front, Canara Bank ranks fourth, after SBI, PNB and Union Bank of India.

NNPA (Rs, cr) Q1FY22 Q1FY21 Q4FY21 YoY QoQ SBI 43152.52 42703.63 36809.72 1.1 17.2 PNB 38580.58 35303.02 38575.70 9.3 0.0 Union Bank of India 27437.45 28914.00 27280.62 (5.1) 0.6 Canara Bank 22434.06 24355.23 24442.07 (7.9) (8.2) Bank of Baroda 20259.97 19449.68 21799.88 4.2 (7.1) Indian Bank 12652.87 12754.74 12271.13 (0.8) 3.1 Bank of India 12424.13 13274.95 12262.03 (6.4) 1.3 YES Bank 9,454.9 8,157.5 9,813.4 15.9 (3.7) ICICI Bank 9305.83 8674.65 9180.20 7.3 1.4 Central Bank of India 7904.03 11440.59 9036.46 (30.9) (12.5)

Loan book

Canara Bank has the fifth biggest loan book among lenders.

Loan Book (Rs, cr) Q1FY22 Q1FY21 Q4FY21 YoY QoQ SBI 2523793.00 2385639.00 2539393.00 5.8 (0.6) HDFC Bank 1147651.64 1003298.86 1132836.63 14.4 1.3 ICICI Bank 738597.86 631214.64 733729.09 17.0 0.7 Bank of Baroda 711487.00 736547.00 751590.00 (3.4) (5.3) Canara Bank 684585.00 650574.00 675155.00 5.2 1.4 PNB 661288.60 702129.00 674230.08 (5.8) (1.9) Union Bank of India 645091.00 650127.00 653684.00 (0.8) (1.3) Axis Bank 614873.69 548845.51 614399.40 12.0 0.1 Indian Bank 389625.00 366787.00 390317.00 6.2 (0.2) Bank of India 370607.26 370614.56 365686.52 (0.0) 1.3

Gross NPAs as percentage of total loans

Its gross NPAs as a percentage of total loans (8.50 percent) were better than PNB (14.33 percent) and Bank of Baroda (8.86 percent) in Q1, but much worse than SBI (5.32 percent).

Net NPAs as percentage of total loans

In terms of net NPAs as a percentage of the loan book, Canara Bank (3.46 percent) fared better than PNB (5.84 percent), but much worse than SBI (1.77 percent).