Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health's stock off 13% from recent high, trades at discount to IPO price

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health's shares continued to fall for a third straight day on Wednesday, sliding below the issue price of its IPO. Weakness in the Star Health stock comes days after the insurer made a weak debut on Dalal Street.

At noon, Star Health shares traded 4.7 percent lower at Rs 821.2 apiece on BSE. At its intraday low of Rs 818.8, the Star Health stock price has retreated almost 13 percent from its high of Rs 940.

Star Health and Allied Insurance is owned by a consortium of investors such as the Big Bull, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala , and Westbridge Capital.

Last Friday, Star Health shares debuted in the secondary market at a discount of around six percent to its issue price of Rs 900. The weak listing was in line with the grey market premium (GMP) trend seen in the days prior to the market debut.

one time. The non-institutional investors' category saw a subscription of 19 percent. Star Health's IPO opened for bidding from November 30 to December 2 and saw an overall subscription of 79 percent. The IPO received bids for 3.6 crore shares against the 4.5 crore shares on offer. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.1 times and that for qualified institutional buyers

Star Health's debut comes at a time when most IPOs have seen a robust response from investors.