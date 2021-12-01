Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health's IPO subscribed 14% so far on Day 2

by Jhunjhunwala and PE firm Westbridge Capital, is estimated at Rs 7,249 crore, including fresh issuance of Rs 2,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 5,249 crore. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health's initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 14 percent so far on Wednesday, the second day of the bidding process. The IPO of Chennai-based insurance company Star Health, backedRs 2,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 5,249 crore.

By 11:36 am, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company's IPO received bids for 61.2 lakh shares as against the total 4.5 crore shares on offer, a subscription of 14 percent. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 46 percent and that for non-institutional investors one percent.

Out of the Star Health issue, a portion of 75 percent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors and 10 percent for retail investors. The public offer includes a reservation of shares worth Rs 100 crore for employees.