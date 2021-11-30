Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health's IPO subscribed 5% so far on Day 1

by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and PE firm Westbridge Capital, is worth Rs 7,249 crore, including fresh issuance of Rs 2,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 5,249 crore. Chennai-based insurer Star Health's IPO will close for subscription on Thursday, December 2. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company's initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed five percent so far on Tuesday, the first day of bidding. The IPO of Star Health, backedRs 2,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 5,249 crore. Chennai-based insurer Star Health's IPO will close for subscription on Thursday, December 2.

By 10:54 am, the Star Health IPO received bids for 24.5 lakh shares as against the 4.5 crore shares on offer, a subscription of five percent.

The portion of the IPO reserved for retail investors was subscribed 21 percent.

Star Health shares will likely be listed on bourses BSE and NSE on December 10.

ALSO READ