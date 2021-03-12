Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies to launch IPO on March 17; price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies will launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on March 17 at a price band of Rs 1,100-1,101 per share. The issue closes on March 19.

The offer comprises an offer for sale of up to 52.9 lakh equity shares by promoters and shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise around Rs 583 crore from the issue.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held an 11.51 percent stake in Nazara Technologies as of September 2020 end.

The IPO market lot size is 13 shares. A retail-individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers (BRLM) to the issue.

Nitesh Mittersain, Joint MD, Nazara Technologies said that the company entered this business a decade early from an India point of view and it is open to collaborations with global players.

"The company has Rs 300 crore of cash reserve and we are a Zero debt company. All businesses are cash flow positive. We did not feel a need to raise immediate cash," Mittersain said.

The promoter holding before the IPO is 22.8 percent and it will remain 22.61 percent after the issue.

"Promoters are not exiting the business and nor is Rakesh Jhunjhunwala," Mittersain said.

Nazara Technologies was incorporated in 1999. It offers a range of diversified gaming products across the Interactive gaming, eSports, and gamified early learning ecosystem across emerging markets including India, Africa, South East Asia, Middle East, and Latin America.

The company is one of the leading live eSports streaming and on-demand eSports media content providers in India.

Some of its offerings include CarromClash and World Cricket Championships in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin and Sportskeeda in eSports, and Halaplay and Qunami.

"Nazara looks like a compelling play in the digital space, which has end-to-end offerings, from eSports to casual & fantasy gaming; further, the edutech play is a silver lining and appears to have bigger potential in terms of scale vs gaming," Elara Capital said in a note.

The company’s business operates in different segments such as Subscription-based business, Freemium Business, eSports, Gamified early learning, and Real money gaming.

The company’s revenue in fiscal 2020 stood at Rs 247.51 crore, while it was Rs 169.80 crore a year ago. The company’s net loss in fiscal 2020 stood at Rs 24.9 crore compared to a profit of Rs 4.4 crore a year ago.

"Nazara may trade at an even higher multiple vs expectations, as it is a pure-play digital company offering a potential of 30 percent CAGR as per our estimates, and scarcity premium with almost no traditional company showing the capability to grow at this pace in the medium term," Elara Capital said.