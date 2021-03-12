  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies to launch IPO on March 17; price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101

Updated : March 12, 2021 02:39 PM IST

Jhunjhunwala held an 11.51% stake in Nazara Technologies as of Sept 2020 end.
The company is one of the leading live eSports streaming and on-demand eSports media content providers in India.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies to launch IPO on March 17; price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101
Published : March 12, 2021 12:51 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Perpetual bond circular: Expect some moderation in the norms issued by SEBI, says Birla Sun Life’s Balasubramanian

Perpetual bond circular: Expect some moderation in the norms issued by SEBI, says Birla Sun Life’s Balasubramanian

Finance Ministry asks SEBI to withdraw circular on AT1 bonds, says report

Finance Ministry asks SEBI to withdraw circular on AT1 bonds, says report

Explained: SEBI’s move to restrict mutual funds investments in AT-1 bonds

Explained: SEBI’s move to restrict mutual funds investments in AT-1 bonds

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement