Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies to launch IPO on March 17; price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101 Updated : March 12, 2021 02:39 PM IST Jhunjhunwala held an 11.51% stake in Nazara Technologies as of Sept 2020 end. The company is one of the leading live eSports streaming and on-demand eSports media content providers in India. Published : March 12, 2021 12:51 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply