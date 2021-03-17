Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies IPO opens: Key things to know before investing Updated : March 17, 2021 11:13 AM IST The company has fixed the price band for the issue at Rs 1,100-1,101 per equity share. Investors can put in a minimum bid for 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter. Published : March 17, 2021 11:13 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply