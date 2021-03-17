  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies IPO opens: Key things to know before investing

Updated : March 17, 2021 11:13 AM IST

The company has fixed the price band for the issue at Rs 1,100-1,101 per equity share.
Investors can put in a minimum bid for 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies IPO opens: Key things to know before investing
Published : March 17, 2021 11:13 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Standout Brokerage Report: Credit Suisse initiates coverage on UBL with target price of Rs 1,525

Standout Brokerage Report: Credit Suisse initiates coverage on UBL with target price of Rs 1,525

Coronavirus news highlights: 'Maharashtra is in the beginning of second COVID wave'; cases continue to surge in Mumbai, 1,922 infections on Tuesday

Coronavirus news highlights: 'Maharashtra is in the beginning of second COVID wave'; cases continue to surge in Mumbai, 1,922 infections on Tuesday

IBLA 2021: 4 startups that disrupted, reinvented and recovered amid the pandemic

IBLA 2021: 4 startups that disrupted, reinvented and recovered amid the pandemic

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement