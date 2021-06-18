Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech picks majority stake in gaming firm Publishme; stock dips 5%

Shares of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies fell 5 percent on Friday after the firm announces its first acquisition post the IPO. The firm has signed a binding term sheet to acquire a majority stake in Arrakis Tanitim Organizasyon Pazarlama (Publishme) for Rs 20 crore. The Nazara stock price fell as much as 5 percent to its day's low of Rs 1,581.50 per share.

Nazara Tech will acquire around 69.82 percent stake in Publishme to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Turkey, it stated in a BSE filing.

Publishme is a full-service games marketing and publishing agency that works extensively with gaming publishers in Turkey and the MENA region.

Nazara’s offerings are already present in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America.

"With this acquisition, Nazara will expand its international footprint in the freemium segment. Nazara will aim to build local execution capabilities cutting across key growth segments namely, freemium, gamified learning and esports," the filing added.

Nazara Technologies became the first Indian gaming company to go public, with the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) on March 17. The IPO got a good response, with the Rs 583 crore offer being subscribed 175.46 times.

Ace investor Jhunjhunwala holds 32.92 lakh shares in the firm aggregating to 10.8 percent stake as per the shareholding pattern at the end of the March quarter.

Nazara Founder and Joint MD, Nitish Mittersain said, "MENA is a key geography for us and this acquisition will help us in establishing ourselves as a key player in the region. We are excited to have someone with deep regional knowledge and capabilities like Özgür and his team join the ‘Friends of Nazara’ network."

The ‘Friends of Nazara’ network comprises of established gaming companies in which Nazara holds majority stakes and works actively with existing founders and management teams to rapidly achieve scale. These companies include Nodwin Gaming and SportsKeeda in esports.