Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands makes weak debut, shares list at 13% discount to issue price

Metro Brands IPO listing, GMP: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands' shares listed on BSE and NSE at a discount to the issue price of Rs 500. The listing was in line with the trend seen in the grey market.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands' shares made a weak debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday. The stock of Mumbai-based multi-brand footwear retail chain Metro Brands opened at Rs 436 apiece on the BSE, a discount of 12.8 percent to its issue price of Rs 500. On the NSE, the shares were listed at Rs 437 apiece, a discount of 12.6 percent.

The listing of Metro Brands shares on the stock exchanges was in line with the trend seen in the grey market. Metro Brands slipped into a discount in the grey market (negative GMP) ahead of the listing.

The company commanded a GMP of Rs 25-80 between December 10 and December 14 when the IPO was open for subscription.

ALSO READ

The listing comes at a time when most IPOs have received a robust response from investors, though the recent correction in the market has dented the appeal of recent debutants.

Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst at Swastika Investmart, had expected Metro Brands shares to list at a discount of 10-50 percent to the issue price.

"We are seeing a change in the IPO sentiment amid a slight decline in the market, and the last two debutants witnessed profit booking post-listing... We are seeing a decline in the GMP for upcoming IPOs," he had said prior to the listing.

The IPO of Metro Brands, backed by Jhunjhunwala, saw the overall subscription at 3.6 times the offer size. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 8.5 times, and that for non-institutional investors three times. The quota for retail investors was booked 1.1 times.