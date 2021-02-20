Tata Communications, Wockhardt among 5 new stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio

With the stock market scaling new highs of late, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s net worth, too, has also gone up manifold. Since the end of the September 2020 quarter, Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio has grown by a whopping 28.5 percent to over Rs 16,600 crore to date.

In the quarter ended December 2020, Jhunjhunwala — also known as big bull — booked profits in five stocks. In keeping with the new normal, Jhunjhunwala made a few adjustments to his portfolio in the December quarter — he added five new stocks.

The 5 stocks that Jhunjhunwala added to his portfolio in the December 2020 quarter:

Tata Communications (1.12 per cent stake)

Indiabulls Real Estate (1.1 per cent)

Wockhardt (2.26 per cent)

Tata Motors DVR (1.97 per cent)

Anant Raj Global (3.39 per cent)

These apart, in the same quarter, Jhunjhunwala also increased his stake in five stocks — NCC, Jubilant Pharmova, Indian Hotels Company, Fortis Healthcare and Lupin. At the same time, he reduced his holdings in a few stocks as well — Escorts, Firstsource Solutions, Federal Bank, Titan Company and Rallis India.

Earlier this month, Jhunjhunwala gave thumbs-up to the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He gave it a 10 / 10 rating. On February 2, he had told CNBC-TV18 that the Budget was growth-oriented and laid the ground for India to achieve double-digit growth.

He also said that the FY22 fiscal deficit will be between 6 percent and 6.5 percent and the tax collections would be much better. Most of the shares that he has on his portfolio rallied northward after the Budget.

Jhunjhunwala invests in stocks under these names: Jhunjhunwala Rakesh Radheshyam, Jhunjhunwala Rekha Rakesh, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.