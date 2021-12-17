Rakesh Jhujhunwala-backed Metro Brands IPO share allotment likely today. Here's how to check status

Rakesh Jhujhunwala-backed Metro Brands is likely to finalise the share allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday. Given most brokerages said the footwear brand has good growth prospects and gave it a ‘subscribe’ rating, the initial public offering received a good response from investors.

The IPO was subscribed 3.64 times on December 14, the last day of bidding. The offer received bids for 6.96 crore shares against 1.91 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Metro Brands set a price band of Rs 485-500 per share for the IPO , which was available for subscription between December 10 and December 14. According to estimates, the public offering is likely to raise Rs 1,367.5 crore at the upper end of the pricing band.

The bidders who applied for the Big Bull-backed company’s IPO can check the status of allotment of shares online, either through the registrar Link Intime's website or directly via the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) portal. One must enter all details accurately to be able to check the share allotment status. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount is refunded to the investor’s bank account.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check Metro Brands IPO share allotment status

Through the website of registrar - Linkintime

1) Visit the website: https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

2) Select IPO name from the drop-down menu

3) Enter application number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

On BSE:

1) Visit the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then the issue name from the dropdown menu

3) Enter application number and PAN

4) Click on the "Search" button

Metro Brands IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 295 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 1072.5 crore. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid for 8.49 times the issue reserved for them, non-institutional investors 3.02 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 1.13 times the portion reserved for them. Ahead of the IPO, the company raised over Rs 410 crore from anchor investors.

Following the allotment of the shares, unsuccessful bidders will get refunds on December 20 and successful investors will get shares in their demat accounts on December 21. Reports suggest Metro Brands is likely to list on the BSE and NSE on December 22.

The footwear retailer will use the proceeds from the issue to open new stores, under the 'Metro', 'Mochi', 'Walkway' and 'Crocs' brands and for general corporate purposes. Currently, the company has 598 stores in 136 cities spread across the country.