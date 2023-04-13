HSBC expects this niche paediatric care company to double its net profit in three years

homemarket Newsstocks NewsHSBC expects this niche paediatric care company to double its net profit in three years

HSBC has initiated coverage on Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd. with a ‘Buy’ recommendation and a target price of Rs 1,025 per share, which reflects a potential gain of around 40 percent from Wednesday’s closing price.

Shares of paediatric hospital chain Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd. gained 4 percent on Thursday after brokerage HSBC recommended a ‘Buy’ call on the stock with a potential upside of around 40 percent.

The brokerage termed the stock as a compelling investment case to play the niche paediatric care market in India. HSBC expects the hospital chain’s profit after tax to double over the fiscal years 2022-25.

The company’s well-planned capital expenditure to add 1,000 new beds over the next five years to increase capacity by 1.5 times would fuel growth, the brokerage reasoned. Higher demand would also boost growth since nearly 70 percent of new planned beds are for existing markets.

The solid average revenue per operating bed (ARPOB) – a 6-7 percent annual price hike and a strong revenue mix - would sustain 8-10 percent annual growth, stated HSBC.

The brokerage expects a 19 percent compounded annual growth rate in revenue and a 20.1 percent CAGR in EBITDA over the fiscal years 2022-25.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd. is India’s leading paediatric multi-speciality hospital chain. Rainbow network comprises 16 hospitals and 3 clinics in 6 cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,655 beds.

Its services under ‘Rainbow Children’s Hospital’ include newborn and paediatric intensive care, paediatric multi-speciality services, and paediatric quaternary care.

Last month, the company announced the opening of a new 100-bed hospital in the Financial District, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Shares of Rainbow Children’s Medicare are trading 4.06 percent higher at Rs 759.25.

