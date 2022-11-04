Rain Industries shares fluctuate even after profit nearly doubles in September quarter

Shares of Rain Industries are down nearly 30 percent this year
Rain Industries Limited reported a significant increase in its profits, revenue, and margin in the September quarter.
The company’s revenue increased by 53 percent while net profit rose by 71 percent year-on-year, compared to the same quarter a year ago.
Net profit stood at Rs 403.22 crore against Rs 235.56 crore for the corresponding period in the previous financial year. However, compared to the previous quarter, profit fell by nearly 40 percent. In the June quarter, profit stood at Rs 668.46 crore.
Rain Industries reported an EBITDA of Rs 978 crore for the September quarter.
Shares of Rain Industries opened higher but gave up all their gains by mid-day trading. The stock is trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 171.85.