Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Rain Industries shares fluctuate even after profit nearly doubles in September quarter

    Rain Industries shares fluctuate even after profit nearly doubles in September quarter

    Rain Industries shares fluctuate even after profit nearly doubles in September quarter
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Shares of Rain Industries are down nearly 30 percent this year

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Rain Industries share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    “Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

    “Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

    Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

    India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    Rain Industries Limited reported a significant increase in its profits, revenue, and margin in the September quarter.

    The company’s revenue increased by 53 percent while net profit rose by 71 percent year-on-year, compared to the same quarter a year ago.

    Net profit stood at Rs 403.22 crore against Rs 235.56 crore for the corresponding period in the previous financial year. However, compared to the previous quarter, profit fell by nearly 40 percent. In the June quarter, profit stood at Rs 668.46 crore.

    Rain Industries reported an EBITDA of Rs 978 crore for the September quarter.

    Revenue from the Carbon segment increased nearly 67 percent year-on-year despite sales volume declining 4 percent. Average blended realisations increased 73.1 percent due to market quotations and higher raw material prices. The quarter was dominated by an 8 percent depreciation in the Euro and a 7.7 percent strengthening of the USD against the rupee.
    Realisations from the advanced materials business also increased 55 percent during the quarter due to changes in energy price, oil related quotations, product and customer mix, offset by the weakness of the Euro against the rupee.
    Cement revenue increased 6.4 percent during the quarter led by growth in volumes, which grew 8.2 percent from last year.

    Shares of Rain Industries opened higher but gave up all their gains by mid-day trading. The stock is trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 171.85.

    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Rain Industries

    Previous Article

    SKF India shares off opening highs even as September quarter profit jumps over 30%

    Next Article

    India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng