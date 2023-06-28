Last day of Rain Industries in the Futures and Options segment - What should one do?

A stock is excluded from the F&O trading for failing to meet the eligibility criteria like average median quarter sigma, MWPL value and average daily deliverable value for three consecutive months.

Shares of specialty chemicals producer Rain Industries declined on Wednesday, which is the last day for the company to trade in the futures & options (F&O) segment.

With the expiry of the June series of contracts, the stock will be excluded from the F&O segment as per an earlier notice from the National Stock Exchange.

The NSE on April 24 had notified that the contracts for new expiry months in Rain Industries will not be issued on the expiry of existing contract months.