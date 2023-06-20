RVNL shares drop after reports of JV talks with Russian partner breaking down — Most other railway names also fall

A consortium of Russia’s CJSC Transmashholding (TMH) and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) had won the bid for the manufacture of 120 trainsets (locomotive and carriages coupled together), valued at around Rs 36,000 crore. The consortium is yet to sign a contract with the Ministry of Railways.
Reports attributing to railway officials stated that talks between RVNL and TMH have broken down over the issue of the majority shareholding in the proposed joint venture and demand for safety clauses by the Russian company.
TMH has not deposited the bank guarantee of nearly Rs 200 crore required for the project to get started, according to reports.
On the other hand, shares of Titagarh Wagons jumped as much as 7 percent to another 52-week high of Rs 499.70, before cooling off.
