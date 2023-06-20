RVNL shares drop after reports of JV talks with Russian partner breaking down — Most other railway names also fall

A consortium of Russia’s CJSC Transmashholding (TMH) and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) had won the bid for the manufacture of 120 trainsets (locomotive and carriages coupled together), valued at around Rs 36,000 crore. The consortium is yet to sign a contract with the Ministry of Railways.

Shares of Railway stocks like Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., IRCON International and BHEL declined on Tuesday after reports suggested that the Indian Railways may be forced to reissue tenders for 120 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, as the talks of a joint venture between RVNL and Russia's TMH consortium broke down, according to reports. The RVNL-TMH consortium had won the said bid.

