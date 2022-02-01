Railway stocks buzzing in trade; check out measures announced by FM Sitharaman

Shares of railway related companies moved higher on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced certain measures while detailing Budget 2022, that may prove beneficial for these companies.

Sitharaman said that 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency will be brought in during the next three years. Additionally, 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals would be developed during the next three years and innovative ways for building metro systems will be implemented, Sitharaman has said.

Reacting to these announcements, shares of IRCTC, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Rail Vikas Nigam, CONCOR and Titagarh Wagons were up nearly 1-2 percent on BSE at 1206 IST.