RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) got listed at Rs 109.00 per share, a premium of 15.96 percent to the issue price of Rs 94 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Friday. The shares were listed at Rs 104.60 apiece on the BSE.

The state-owned RailTel Corporation has raised around Rs 819 crore through the initial public offering that was subscribed 42.4 times during February 16-18.

The issue was a complete offer for sale by the government, so the government will receive the money, not the company.

Most brokerages had advised subscribing to the issue on the back of robust fundamentals, better margins, diversified portfolio, and expectations of strong growth in the future.

The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 93-94 per share.

RailTel is a Mini Ratna central public sector enterprise that was incorporated in September 2000, with the aim of modernising the existing telecom system for train control, operation and safety. It is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India.

In FY20, RailTel had the highest net profit margin among key telecom companies and key IT/ICT companies in India, with a profit margin of 12.5 percent. The company expects strong growth in data center services in the future as the government plans to invest in smart cities, health, e-office projects, and education.