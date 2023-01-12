homemarket Newsstocks News

RailTel Corporation wins two orders worth Rs 293 crore shares rise

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 12, 2023 11:42:00 AM IST (Published)

The two orders won by RailTel come from the Puducherry government and NMDC.

The company secured an order worth Rs 170 crore from the Puducherry government's Department of Revenue and Disaster Management.


The project involves designing, development, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC); operation and maintenance (O&M) for 5 years of Integrated Command Control Centre, and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City.

Another order came from mining major NMDC, which was worth Rs 122.63 crore.

The contract received from NMDC involves implementation of IT infrastructure for enterprise resource planning (ERP) and other future digital initiatives at the mining firm. The order needs to be executed within 26 weeks. The scope of the work includes Supply, installation, integration, testing, commissioning and maintenance of LAN and WAN networks.

In October 2022, RailTel had bagged an order from NMDC for covering ICT and digital transformation services both at NDMC's corporate offices and mining complexes.

RailTel Corporation a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track.

Shares of RailTel are trading 2.7 percent higher at Rs 127.75.

