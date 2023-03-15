RailTel wins Rs 287 crore order from C-DAC, shares end higher

The project would be completed in 300 days, RailTel said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd ended 2.5 percent higher on Wednesday after the company announced that it bagged a Rs 287.57 crore order from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).
The order involves supply, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of IT infrastructure in green field data centres in New Delhi and Bengaluru along with training and support.
RailTel Corporation, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise of the Railway Ministry, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country with a pan-India optical fiber network.
Last month, RailTel won an order worth Rs 33.3 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the commissioning of the IT infrastructure network.
In January, RailTel signed a 5-year contract with a consortium led by 3i Infotech to monetise public Wi-Fi network covering over 6,100 railway stations across India. RailTel aims to generate Rs 250 crore revenue in the next five years under the Wi-Fi monetisation plan. According to the contract, this consortium will pay Rs 14 crore per year or 40 percent of revenue earned to RailTel.
Shares of RailTel ended 2.3 percent higher at Rs 107.45.
