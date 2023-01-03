RailTel bags Rs 186-crore VPN order from South Eastern Coalfields

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd ended at Rs 128.15, up by Rs 0.85, or 0.67 percent on the BSE. RailTel is a mini ratna PSU with a pan-India optical fibre cable (OFC) network of 60000+RKM (and growing) along the railway track.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a mini ratna PSU under the Union Railways Ministry, on Tuesday, January 3, said it has received a work order from South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. The order is for providing MPLS (multiprotocol label switching) VPN services at 529 locations under SECL command area for the period of five years, the company said in an exchange filing.

The total value of the project is Rs 186.19 crore (including GST). The contract period is from December 22, 2022, to December 21, 2027, the company said.

RailTel is a central government PSU of the Ministry of Railways, providing information and communications technology (ICT) services, and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country with a pan-India optical fibre cable (OFC) network of 60000+RKM (and growing) along the railway track.

The OFC network covers important towns and cities of the country and several rural areas. The PSU is seeking partners to establish such edge data centres in the railway premises/land across 102 locations, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 towns. Edge data centres are small data centres that are located close to the edge of a network.