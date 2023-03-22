RailTel wins data centre establishment and expansion order worth Rs 35 crore from Madhya Pradesh

The contract will be executed over a five-year period.
Telecom infrastructure provider RailTel Corporation (RailTel Corp) on Wednesday announced winning a Rs 34.91 crore contract from Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation for the expansion and setting up of data centres.
The Mini Ratna PSU under the Railway Ministry in an exchange filing stated that the work order pertains to the expansion of the existing State Data Centre (SOC) and as well as the establishment of a Disaster Recovery (DR) Center with five years maintenance.
The contract will be executed over a five-year period.
RailTel Corp is a neutral telecom infrastructure provider owning a pan-India optical fibre cable network. It also provides broadband and VPN services.
The PSU last week won an order worth Rs 287.57 crore from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for setting up IT infrastructure in green field data centres in New Delhi and Bengaluru along with training and support.
Last month, the PSU won an order worth Rs 33.3 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the commissioning of the IT infrastructure network.
In January, RailTel signed a 5-year contract with a consortium led by 3i Infotech to monetise public Wi-Fi networks covering over 6,100 railway stations across India. RailTel looks to generate Rs 250 crore revenue in the next five years under the Wi-Fi monetisation plan.
Railtel shares were trading higher by 0.54 percent at Rs 102.85 apiece on BSE at 11.52 am on Wednesday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
