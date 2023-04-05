English
RailTel bags orders worth Rs 115 crore from the Bihar Government and NIC

RailTel bags orders worth Rs 115 crore from the Bihar Government and NIC

RailTel bags orders worth Rs 115 crore from the Bihar Government and NIC
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 5, 2023 2:39:57 PM IST (Published)

The total value of the project received from Bihar Government is Rs 76.10 crore and the order has to be executed within a span of 30 weeks.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., a Mini Ratna public sector company, on Monday announced that it has won orders worth Rs 115 crore. The company has bagged the orders from the Government of Bihar and the National Informatics Centre.

The leading neutral telecom infrastructure provider in the country has bagged one of the orders to implement and manage internet connectivity, Wi-Fi system and smart classes in government engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes in Bihar. The total value of the work for RailTel is Rs 76.10 crore and the order has to be executed within a span of 30 weeks.
The other order valued at around Rs 39 crore has been awarded by the National Informatics Centre Services Inc, a Government of India Enterprise. The scope of work involves installation, testing and commissioning of 4 Mbps lease line connectivity for 19 number of sites amounting to Rs 38.95 crore (including taxes), the company informed the bourses.
RailTel also mentioned that the contract has to be executed within 12 months from the date of LoA (letter of award).
Shares of RailTel are off the day's high, currently trading little changed at Rs 105. The stock is down 17.7 percent so far this year.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
