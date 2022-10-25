Rail Vikas Nigam shares surge 7% — here's why

By CNBCTV18.com

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), a miniratna company, is closing in on its 52-week high as the stock surged over about 7 percent to Rs 40.1 intraday on Tuesday. RVNL’s 52-week high is Rs 44.75, recorded on October 25 last year.

After a lacklustre opening, the stock gained momentum on positive investor sentiment. Veteran investor Ramesh Damani told CNBC-TV18 that he is bullish on tech and railway-focused stocks in Samvat 2079.

Rail Vikas Nigam was trading at Rs 39.70, up 6.86 percent at 12:40 on BSE.

“These stocks are as cheap as defence stocks were couple of years back. They all trade at single-digit multiples with about 5-6 percent yields. So if the government wants to increase capex, transportation and infrastructure in the country, it will express it through these railway companies," Damani said.

Rail Vikas Nigam is a 100 percent owned PSU of the Ministry of Railways. Raising extra-budgetary resources and implementation of projects relating to creation and augmentation of capacity of rail infrastructure on fast-track basis are its objectives.

An infrastructure project execution company, RNVL undertakes project development, financing and implementation of rail infra projects. Its present functioning is along the lines of a project management company.

The company of late has moved towards the road infrastructure segment as well.

Earlier this month, RVNL had bagged a contract for the construction of a four-lane highway in Andhra Pradesh from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

RVNL's Director-Operations Rajesh Prasad told CNBC-TV18: “It is only one year back we decided that we should have the verticals in the road sector and we should start bidding in the market. We opened a business development cell; our costing cell was part of this. We strengthen the design cell. We are in the process of making the procurement cell. We have made one legal cell. So we are fully prepared to enter into the market," he said.