The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) declined over 8 percent after the offer for sale (OFS) for the government’s 10 percent stake in the company opened today.

The government said it will sell 20,85,02,010 equity shares or 10 percent of total paid-up equity of Rail Vikas Nigam via OFS route on March 24-25. The government will sell additional 10,42,51,005 equity shares or 5 percent shareholding) in the company in case of oversubscription.

The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 27.50 per share.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet on March 23, “Offer for Sale in RVNL opens on March 24 for Non Retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Thursday. The government would divest 10 percent equity with a 5 percent Green Shoe option."

In the retail category, 10 percent of the shares has been reserved for allocation to retail investors while in the employee category, equity shares up to 5 percent have been offered to eligible employees. The eligible employees can apply for shares up to Rs 5 lakh.

At 11:40 am, the shares of Rail Vikas Nigam were trading 8.22 percent lower at Rs 27.90 apiece on the BSE.