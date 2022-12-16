Halt in Rally? Rail Vikas Nigam shares drop nearly 20% from 52-week high

Despite the recent correction, the stock has gained over 133 percent in the last six months.
Buy / Sell Rail Vikas share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies
IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?
IST2 Min(s) Read
Despite the recent correction, the stock has gained over 133 percent in the last six months.
Market experts were expecting some consolidation in railway stocks like RVNL, RailTel, and Ircon International after the sharp spike they witnessed in recent months.
Solid buying was seen in railway stocks last month as investors anticipated that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce some major railway infrastructure projects in the Union Budget 2023.
Nirav Karkera of online brokerage firm Fisdom was quoted as saying that most of the railway stocks are seeing a boom due to the possibilities of announcements in the budget. “With the increase in Capex, the order book of companies related to railways will increase and their income will also increase,” he had said.
According to reports, the Central government is also planning on increasing the number of trains. This, coupled with the government’s focus on the road-rail freight mix, had fuelled the rally in railway stocks.
The RVNL stock is trading at Rs 70.50, down 3.16 percent.