Rail Vikas Nigam shares end at 52-week high after winning new contract worth Rs 137 crore

RVNL stock has rallied over 28 percent in the past one month.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today
IST4 Min(s) Read
“Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet
IST5 Min(s) Read
Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge
IST3 Min(s) Read
India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'
IST2 Min(s) Read
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) shares surged 8 percent on Friday to end at a 52-week high after the state-run company announced it has been awarded a new contract worth Rs 137.56 crore.
The RVNL stock has rallied over 28 percent in the past month alone. In October, the company bagged a contract for the construction of a four-lane highway in Andhra Pradesh from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The company entered the road market only recently.
Veteran investor Ramesh Damani told CNBC-TV18 last month that he was bullish on tech and railway-focused stocks in Samvat 2079.