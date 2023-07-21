Here's why railway stocks like RVNL and IRCON International are surging in today's session

Indian Railways is considering proposals to launch more non-AC general category trains between major cities to meet the demand of low-income passengers and migrant workers.

Shares of railway public sector undertakings RITES Ltd. and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. jumped over 7 percent on Friday despite benchmark indices trading in the negative due to profit-taking by investors.

Share Market Live NSE

Railways engineering consultancy firm RITES Ltd. soared more than 7 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 455 per share on the BSE ahead of its board meeting to consider the first quarter financial results and the first interim dividend for the current financial year.

The construction arm of Indian Railways, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL), also surged over 6 percent to hit a high of Rs 137.50 apiece on the BSE.

Ircon International was also a major gainer among railway stocks, gaining around 7 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 94.75 per share. Ircon International Ltd. earlier this week announced that it bagged a Rs 144 crore project for works related to the Jiribam-Imphal new Railway Line Project.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. (IRFC) surged around 5 percent to hit a high of Rs 35.18 per share on the BSE.

Among other railways stocks, Railtel Corp of India gained over 4 percent to hit Rs 151 per share, BEML Ltd increased over 3 percent to hit Rs 1,654.85 per share, and Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings gained over 2 percent to hit Rs 86.36 per share.

On the other hand, Container Corporation dropped nearly 2 percent to hit Rs 673.20 and Titagarh Rail Systems traded lower by nearly 2 percent to hit Rs 611.

The benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 1.14 percent to hit 66,801.06 due to profit-taking by investors after a record-breaking run.

According to reports, Indian Railways is considering proposals to launch more non-AC general category trains between major cities to meet the demand of low-income passengers and migrant workers. The Railways usually run such trains during the festival season.

However, the Railways is now considering launching such trains with more amenities throughout the year from early 2024.