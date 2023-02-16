RVNL intends to grow its bottomline at a faster pace than revenue next year

Recommended ArticlesView All
For the upcoming financial year, the coming aims to have an order book between Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore.
Prasad further informed CNBC-TV18 that the work on the basis of nomination has stopped and the company now gets orders based on market bidding. Of the total order book of Rs 55,000 crore for the current financial year, 20 percent will come from market bidding, while the remaining came from nomination basis as well as certain special purpose vehicles.
According to Prasad, orders from Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius continued to move forward, and the letter of award (LoA) for the Kyrgyzstan order is likely to be signed in the first half of the next financial year.