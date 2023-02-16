RVNL intends to grow its bottomline at a faster pace than revenue next year

State-run Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is confident that the company's net profit will grow higher than the topline during the next financial year.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, the company's Director of Operations Rajesh Prasad said that a bottomline figure of Rs 1,200 crore is possible for the current financial year. For the first nine months, the company's net profit has crossed Rs 900 crore.

Based on the memorandum of understanding between RVNL, the ministry of railways and the Department of Public Enterprises, the company was given a topline target of Rs 20,000 crore for the current financial year, which Prasad expressed confidence of achieving.

RVNL's revenue growth during the quarter was flat after seven quarters of high double-digit growth.

For the upcoming financial year, the coming aims to have an order book between Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Prasad further informed CNBC-TV18 that the work on the basis of nomination has stopped and the company now gets orders based on market bidding. Of the total order book of Rs 55,000 crore for the current financial year, 20 percent will come from market bidding, while the remaining came from nomination basis as well as certain special purpose vehicles.

According to Prasad, orders from Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius continued to move forward, and the letter of award (LoA) for the Kyrgyzstan order is likely to be signed in the first half of the next financial year.

Prasad further said that while revenue may grow 10 percent, the aim is to grow the bottomline faster than the topline.