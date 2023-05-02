RVNL shares surge 10% after JV emerges lowest bidder for Rs 2,249 crore project in Rajasthan

RVNL has a 51 percent share in the JV, while the remaining 49 percent is owned by SCC.
Shares of state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) surged 10 percent on Tuesday after a joint venture (JV) of the company with SCC emerged as the lowest bidder for a canal project worth Rs 2,249 crore in Rajasthan.
The JV would be responsible for planning, designing, and constructing of main canal and structures including the associated distribution system to provide an irrigation facility to the 41,903-hectare area of Mahi Bajaj Sagar Project at Banswara in Rajasthan.
The project involves Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) work on a turnkey basis as well as 10 years of operation and maintenance, RVNL said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday. The company revealed that the project is required to be executed in 42 months.
RVNL has a 51 percent share in the JV, while the remaining 49 percent is owned by SCC.
Last week, the Finance Ministry gave its clearance to upgrade RVNL to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE). RVNL, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, has become the 13th Navratna amongst the CPSEs.
Before this status, RVNL was categorised as a Miniratna Central Public Sector Enterprise.
Also, the state-owned company emerged as the lowest bidder for a Mumbai Metro project of Rs 378.2 crore in April.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam are trading 9 percent higher at Rs 117.25. Shares have gained over 70 percent so far this year.