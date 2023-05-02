English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsRVNL shares surge 10% after JV emerges lowest bidder for Rs 2,249 crore project in Rajasthan

RVNL shares surge 10% after JV emerges lowest bidder for Rs 2,249 crore project in Rajasthan

RVNL shares surge 10% after JV emerges lowest bidder for Rs 2,249 crore project in Rajasthan
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMMay 2, 2023 11:33:51 AM IST (Published)

RVNL has a 51 percent share in the JV, while the remaining 49 percent is owned by SCC.

Shares of state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) surged 10 percent on Tuesday after a joint venture (JV) of the company with SCC emerged as the lowest bidder for a canal project worth Rs 2,249 crore in Rajasthan.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The JV would be responsible for planning, designing, and constructing of main canal and structures including the associated distribution system to provide an irrigation facility to the 41,903-hectare area of Mahi Bajaj Sagar Project at Banswara in Rajasthan.


The project involves Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) work on a turnkey basis as well as 10 years of operation and maintenance, RVNL said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday. The company revealed that the project is required to be executed in 42 months.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X