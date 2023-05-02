RVNL shares surge 10% after JV emerges lowest bidder for Rs 2,249 crore project in Rajasthan

RVNL has a 51 percent share in the JV, while the remaining 49 percent is owned by SCC.

Shares of state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) surged 10 percent on Tuesday after a joint venture (JV) of the company with SCC emerged as the lowest bidder for a canal project worth Rs 2,249 crore in Rajasthan.

The JV would be responsible for planning, designing, and constructing of main canal and structures including the associated distribution system to provide an irrigation facility to the 41,903-hectare area of Mahi Bajaj Sagar Project at Banswara in Rajasthan.