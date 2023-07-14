Rail Vikas Nigam wins Letter of Award worth Rs 808 crore for Odisha road project from NHAI

The order involves rehabilitation and upgradation from four to eight laning of the Chandikhole – Paradip section of NH-53 (Old NH – 5A) from 60 km to 76.64 km in Odisha.

State-run Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) on Friday announced that it has received a 'Letter of Award' for a project worth Rs 808.48 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The order involves rehabilitation and upgradation from four to eight laning of the Chandikhole – Paradip section of NH-53 (Old NH – 5A) from 60 km to 76.64 km in Odisha.

The project will be completed in 24 months.

Last week, the Navratna PSU announced that it emerged as the lowest bidder for a rehabilitation and upgradation project in Odisha.

In June, RVNL was the lowest (L1) bidder for two contracts for the Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. in Jabalpur. The two orders have a collective value of Rs 280 crore.

In the March quarter, the company reported a 5 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 359 crore. The total revenue stood at Rs 5,719 crore, down 11 percent as against Rs 6,437 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of the company have surged nearly 70 percent in the past six months aided by the broader rally in railway stocks.

RVNL works as the construction arm of the Ministry of Railways for project implementation and transportation infrastructure development.

Shares of RVNL are trading 0.80 percent higher at 119.60.