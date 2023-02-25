RVNL secures Rs 197 crore order from Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company 

The project is part of the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) announced that it has received an order worth Rs 197 crore from electric utility company Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. The Indian Railways’ infrastructure development arm received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) on February 23 for the same.

The work order involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a new 11 KV line for bifurcation and interconnection, an additional 11 KV Bay at 33/11 KV sub-station, augmentation of conductor of 11 KV lines and additional distribution transformer substations in Bhopal, RVNL said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The project is part of the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The work would be executed in 24 months.

In January, RVNL received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd for a total contract amount of Rs 1,134.11 crore. The LOA was awarded for the construction of an elevated viaduct of approximately 10 km, nine elevated metro stations, and the stabling of a viaduct at SIPCOT.

Prior to that, it received an order worth Rs 166.26 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for the Surat Metro Rail project.

In December 2022, RVNL was also selected as the implementation agency for the UTF Harbor Project in Maldives. The Rs 1,544.60 crore project was awarded by the Ministry of External Affairs.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last week, the company's management said that it is confident that the company's net profit will grow higher than the topline during the next financial year.

Based on the memorandum of understanding between RVNL, the ministry of railways, and the Department of Public Enterprises, the company was given a topline target of Rs 20,000 crore for the current financial year, which the management expressed confidence of achieving.

Shares of RVNL ended 2.8 percent lower at Rs 63.20.