Rail Vikas Nigam wins order worth Rs 199 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) on Thursday announced that it has been awarded a contract for the construction of a depot cum workshop from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

The state-owned company said that the contract is for “construction of Bhesan Depot cum Workshop which includes DDC, BCC and associated E&M (electrical and mechanical) works under Corridor-C2, Bhesan to Saroli, for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I, DC 2”.

RVNL said that the total awarded cost of the project is around Rs 199 crore excluding taxes, duties, and provisional sum.

Despite the new order, shares of RVNL touched a lower circuit of Rs 63.15 after falling nearly 5 percent on Friday as the broader markets remained weak, with the Sensex falling 1 percent, or 602 points, to 60,223.

Notably, RVNL shares have fallen around 10 percent in the last five trading sessions. However, the stock is still up 109 percent in the last six months and 85 percent in the last year.

RVNL is engaged in the business of implementing various types of rail infrastructure projects assigned by the Ministry of Railways. This includes doubling, gauge conversion, new lines, railway electrification, and major bridges, among others.

