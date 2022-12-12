English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Rail Vikas Nigam shares locked in upper circuit after joint venture in Kyrgyz Republic

Rail Vikas Nigam shares locked in upper circuit after joint venture in Kyrgyz Republic

Rail Vikas Nigam shares locked in upper circuit after joint venture in Kyrgyz Republic
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 12, 2022 12:44:44 PM IST (Published)

The joint venture has been formed for construction of rail, road and other infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Rail Vikas share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

IST4 Min(s) Read

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

IST3 Min(s) Read

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

IST4 Min(s) Read

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) gained nearly 5 percent in morning trade on Monday after the company announced that it has formed a joint venture company with Kyrgyzindustry-OJSC (Open Joint Stock Company) for the development of infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan.


The infrastructure development arm of Indian Railways said that the joint venture has been named ‘Kyrgyzindustry-RVNL’ and is a closed joint stock company (CJSC).

A closed joint stock company is one in which shares are distributed only among the company’s founders or another predetermined circle of persons, while an open joint stock company has publicly-traded shares, which can be traded without the permission of other shareholders and is not subject to other limitations.

Also Read: RVNL doubles in a month, Syngene down for third day: What kept dealers busy on Monday?

RVNL said that the core purpose behind forming this joint venture is for the construction of rail, road, and other infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan, a land-locked country in Central Asia. It would have a 50 percent shareholding in the joint venture with Kyrgyzindustry-OJSC.

After the announcement, shares of RVNL rose as much as 5 percent on Monday to hit the day’s high of Rs 70.75 on the BSE. Notably, this rally comes after the stock has lost nearly 9 percent in the past seven trading sessions.

However, barring the previous week’s performance, RVNL has proven to be a multibagger stock for investors in the recent past. The stock price has surged over 93 percent in the last year, a massive 129 percent in the last six months, and over 28 percent in the last month alone.

Also Read: Six reasons behind the surge in railway stocks and can investors still profit from them?

The stock has seen such a sharp rally as investors anticipated solid capex growth in the upcoming Budget 2023 which may augur well for state-owned infrastructure firms like RVNL. A few recent reports also said that the Central government was considering selling up to a 10 percent stake in four companies, including RVNL.

RVNL is engaged in the business of implementing various types of rail infrastructure projects assigned by the Ministry of Railways. This includes doubling, gauge conversion, new lines, railway electrification, major bridges, etc.

Shares of RVNL are trading at Rs 70.70, up nearly 5 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

RVNL

Next Article

Mastek board approves fund raising via private placement