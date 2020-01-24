Market
Radico Khaitan shares jump 6.6% post Q3 results
Updated : January 24, 2020 03:18 PM IST
Radico Khaitan on Thursday reported a 12.97 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December at Rs 59.74 crore.
Radico Khaitan shares quoted at Rs 379.15 on BSE at 3.08 pm.
Shares of Radico Khaitan jumped as much as 6.6 percent in trade on Friday, hitting the day's high at Rs 382.10 per share.
