Radico Khaitan shares jump 6.6% post Q3 results

Shares of Radico Khaitan jumped as much as 6.6 percent in trade on Friday, hitting the day's high of Rs 382.10 a share. Radico Khaitan shares quoted at Rs 379.15 on the BSE at 3.08 pm. The small-cap liquor stock opened at Rs 356 apiece.

Radico Khaitan on Thursday reported a 12.97 percent increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December at Rs 59.74 crore. During the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018-19, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.88 crore.

The total income of the liquor major, however, dropped 2.31 percent to Rs 2,013.46 crore during the period under review, from Rs 2,061.12 crore earned during the same period last fiscal.

Commenting on the performance, Lalit Khaitan, Chairman and Managing Director, said: "The company continued to outperform the industry which is a testament to our robust product portfolio, strong brand equity and consumer royalty. We expect the calendar year 2020 to be better for the overall economy and Radico Khaitan is strongly positioned to capitalise on the opportunities that the IMFL industry will present."