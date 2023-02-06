Radico Khaitan's sixth brand sells more than one million cases

Radico Khaitan’s Morpheus Brandy has emerged as a market leader with nearly 60 percent of market share in the super-premium brandy segment.

Radico Khaitan Ltd. on Monday announced that the sale of its Morpheus Super Premium Brandy has reached over 1 million cases, making the brand the most recent member of the ‘Millionaire’ club.

Morpheus Super Premium Brandy is the sixth brand from Radico Khaitan to have crossed the sales milestone of 1 million cases. This is the first brandy brand in the premium segment to achieve this feat.

The brandy has been named after the Greek god of dreams, Morpheus. The company said that the Morpheus Super Premium Brandy is specially curated for brandy aficionados for a more evolved, euphoric, and exotic experience.

The Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) manufacturer said it has also ramped up Morpheus’ presence on online platforms, by onboarding popular model and actress Nidhhi Agerwal as the premium brandy’s brand influencer.

This was done to make the brand more popular among the young crowd in the southern parts of India.

Currently, Radico Khaitan’s Morpheus Super Premium Brandy is being sold across 25 states. The brandy is also exported to 27 countries.

Besides Morpheus Super Premium Brandy, the other alcoholic beverages in the company’s product portfolio include popular brands like 8PM Whisky, Magic Moments Vodka, Old Admiral Brandy, Contessa Rum, and 8PM Premium Black Whisky.

Shares of the company surged 2.86 percent to end at Rs 1,183.30 on Monday.