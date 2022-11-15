    English
    Radico Khaitan Q2 results: Revenue misses estimates on subdued realisations

    The company’s total income for the September quarter stood at Rs 3019.50 crore, a marginal decline of nearly 2 percent, compared to Rs 3071.39 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

    Radico Khaitan shares ended lower on Tuesday after the company's net profit dropped by 25 percent from last year.


    The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 51.82 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 69.20 crore in the year-ago period.

    The company’s revenue from operations grew 8.6 percent to Rs 761.4 crore but the figure was below street expectations of Rs 800 crore.

    The company's EBITDA declined by 19.3 percent to Rs 90 crore, which was also below expectations of Rs 102 crore.

    EBITDA margin fell 400 basis points while gross margins fell 300 basis points.
    The company's realisations increased 5 percent to Rs 1,550 largely in-line with expectations of Rs 1,560.
    Other highlights: 
    • Volumes in the prestige and above segment increased 22 percent to 2.33 million cases
    • Volumes in the regular and other segment declined 14 percent to 3.82 million cases
    • Total IMFL volumes increased 11 percent to 7.18 million cases
      • The stock ended at Rs 973.70, down by 1.02 percent.
      Also Read: Multi-bagger Hunter Beer manufacturer signs contract manufacturing deal with Radico Khaitan
      (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
