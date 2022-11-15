Radico Khaitan Q2 results: Revenue misses estimates on subdued realisations

The company’s total income for the September quarter stood at Rs 3019.50 crore, a marginal decline of nearly 2 percent, compared to Rs 3071.39 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.
Radico Khaitan shares ended lower on Tuesday after the company's net profit dropped by 25 percent from last year.
The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 51.82 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 69.20 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s revenue from operations grew 8.6 percent to Rs 761.4 crore but the figure was below street expectations of Rs 800 crore.
The company's EBITDA declined by 19.3 percent to Rs 90 crore, which was also below expectations of Rs 102 crore.
EBITDA margin fell 400 basis points while gross margins fell 300 basis points.
The company's realisations increased 5 percent to Rs 1,550 largely in-line with expectations of Rs 1,560.
Other highlights:
The stock ended at Rs 973.70, down by 1.02 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
