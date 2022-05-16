Why this retail chain's stock jumped over 8% today after six days of consecutive fall

Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Monday rose as much as 8.17 percent to Rs 3,499.15 per share on the back of a strong set of fourth-quarter numbers announced on Saturday.

The stock gained after six days of consecutive fall and outperformed the sector by 0.39 percent. At 12.31 pm, the shares of Avenue Supermarts were trading at Rs 3,441 apiece, up Rs 206.70 or 6.39 percent, on the BSE.

Avenue Supermarts intraday stock chart (Source: BSE) Avenue Supermarts intraday stock chart (Source: BSE)

D-Mart’s total revenue saw a jump of 18.53 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,786 crore in Q4FY22, as compared to Rs 7,412 crore in the same period last year. Its EBITDA margin stood at 8.4 percent in Q4 FY22 as compared to 8.3 percent in Q4 FY21, the regulatory filing said.

The company posted a 3.14 percent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 427 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to a net profit of Rs 414 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Morgan Stanley has an ‘equal-weight’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,338. The financial services firm is of the view that improving demand outlook and a high inflationary environment will augur well for grocery retailers like D-Mart.

Operating margin pressure and failure to successfully expand DMart Ready in large cities are among the risks to downside for the firm, according to the MS report.

Meanwhile, Prabhudas Lilladher has upgraded the stock to 'buy' with a target price of Rs 4.651. The brokerage house is of the view that a sharp correction in the price offers an excellent entry opportunity. The firm believes that D-Mart’s business was temporarily affected by the third wave.