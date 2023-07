In the last one month, DMart shares rallied 9 percent while it plunged 5 percent on a year-to-date basis. Analysts at Motilal Oswal are positive about the counter, with a target price of Rs 4,200

Shares of Dalal Street veteran Radhakishan Damani-owned Avenue Supermarts, which runs the DMart chain of retail stores, were trading almost flat during Tuesday's noon deals, a day after the company posted its June quarter business update. At 3 pm, the scrip was trading 0.30 percent lower at Rs 3,857.20 apiece on the NSE.

