DMart shares can rise 9% amid in-line revenue growth — what should investors do?
By Meghna Sen  Jul 4, 2023 3:29:48 PM IST (Published)

In the last one month, DMart shares rallied 9 percent while it plunged 5 percent on a year-to-date basis. Analysts at Motilal Oswal are positive about the counter, with a target price of Rs 4,200

Shares of Dalal Street veteran Radhakishan Damani-owned Avenue Supermarts, which runs the DMart chain of retail stores, were trading almost flat during Tuesday's noon deals, a day after the company posted its June quarter business update. At 3 pm, the scrip was trading 0.30 percent lower at Rs 3,857.20 apiece on the NSE.

In the last one month, DMart shares gained 9.13 percent while it tumbled 5.23 percent on a year-to-date basis. Analysts at Motilal Oswal are positive about the stock, with a target price of Rs 4,200, implying a potential upside of 9 percent on the counter from the current market levels.
