By Meghna Sen

Shares of Dalal Street veteran Radhakishan Damani-owned Avenue Supermarts, which runs the DMart chain of retail stores, were trading almost flat during Tuesday's noon deals, a day after the company posted its June quarter business update. At 3 pm, the scrip was trading 0.30 percent lower at Rs 3,857.20 apiece on the NSE. Live TV Loading...

In the last one month, DMart shares gained 9.13 percent while it tumbled 5.23 percent on a year-to-date basis. Analysts at Motilal Oswal are positive about the stock, with a target price of Rs 4,200, implying a potential upside of 9 percent on the counter from the current market levels