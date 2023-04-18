Quick Heal shares fall to 52-week low after revenue halves in a typically strong quarter

Quick Heal also posted a net loss of Rs 6.64 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 28.1 crore last year.

Shares of cybersecurity software company Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. plunged by more than 13 percent intraday to hit a 52-week low on Tuesday after the company's revenue halved compared to the same period last year.

The Pune-headquartered company announced a 52.5 percent year-on-year decline in revenue from operations to Rs 49.28 crore for the January-March quarter compared to Rs 103.7 crore a year ago. The revenue was down 26 percent on a sequential basis.

The fourth quarter has generally been a stronger quarter for the cybersecurity company and Quick Heal had reported revenue from operations of Rs 103-105 crore in the last quarter of the last two fiscal years.

A sudden drop in IT spending since the second half of financial year 2022, which is still ongoing, triggered the drop in topline. Quick Heal sees the trend to continue in the upcoming quarter as well.

The company reported an operating loss of Rs 16.17 crore for the quarter, against an operating profit of Rs 34.87 crore a year ago.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd also announced the appointment of Ankit Maheshwari as the Chief Financial Officer from April 26. Maheshwari succeeds Navin Sharma who has resigned from the services of the company on account of personal reasons.

Quick Heal Technologies Limited is one of the leading providers of IT Security and Data Protection Solutions with a strong footprint in India and an evolving global presence.

Shares of Quick Heal are off the day's low, current trading 6.1 percent lower at Rs 138.70.