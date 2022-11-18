    English
    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Quess Corp shares decline for the third straight day to end at a 52-week low

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    Quess Corp Ltd shares had hit 52-week low earlier on November 10 a day after the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share on a face value of Rs 10.

    Shares of business services provider Quess Corporation ended at a 52-week low on Thursday.


    The stock made a low of Rs 460.1 before a slight recovery.

    Shares of Quess Corp have fallen nearly 20 percent over a one-month period and year-to-date the stock has declined by more than 50 percent.

    Quess Corp Ltd shares had hit a 52-week low earlier on November 10 a day after the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share.

    The shares also went ex-dividend on Thursday.

    The company registered a 32 percent growth in revenue from operations to Rs 4,273 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 3,228 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit remained flat year-on0year

    Recently, the company, which offers services like sales and marketing, customer service, after-sales support, back office operations, and manufacturing operations among others in India, crossed the 5 lakh headcount milestone driven by the highest ever headcount addition of 33.7k in the second quarter.

    Shares of Quess Corp ended 3.55 percent lower at Rs 462.70.
    Quess Corp

    Tata Power, Union Bank of India join hands to push for solar energy in MSME sector

    Randstad collaborates with TCS to modernise its digital core

