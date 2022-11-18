Quess Corp shares decline for the third straight day to end at a 52-week low

Quess Corp Ltd shares had hit 52-week low earlier on November 10 a day after the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share on a face value of Rs 10.

Shares of business services provider Quess Corporation ended at a 52-week low on Thursday.

The stock made a low of Rs 460.1 before a slight recovery.

Shares of Quess Corp have fallen nearly 20 percent over a one-month period and year-to-date the stock has declined by more than 50 percent.

The shares also went ex-dividend on Thursday.

The company registered a 32 percent growth in revenue from operations to Rs 4,273 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 3,228 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit remained flat year-on0year

Recently, the company, which offers services like sales and marketing, customer service, after-sales support, back office operations, and manufacturing operations among others in India, crossed the 5 lakh headcount milestone driven by the highest ever headcount addition of 33.7k in the second quarter.

Shares of Quess Corp ended 3.55 percent lower at Rs 462.70.