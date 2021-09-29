Quarterly Index rebalancing to take place today; Edelweiss predicts Wipro’s entry in Sensex and Bajaj Auto’s exit

Edelweiss Alternative Research has analysed the impact on flows due to the readjustment of stocks or their weightage in the indices. The readjustment or rebalancing for indices such as Nifty50, Nifty IT, Nifty Bank and CPSE index will take place today and changes will become effective from September 30. The brokerage believes Sensex rejig may entail Wipro’s entry in the index and Bajaj Auto’s exit from the index.

"The capping factor of stocks in all the NSE Indices is realigned upon a change in equity, investible weighted factor (IWF), replacement of scrips in the index, periodic rebalancing and on a quarterly basis on the last trading day of March, June, September and December by taking into account closing prices as on T-3 basis, where T day is last trading day of March, June, September and December,” Abhilash Pagaria of Edelweiss Alternative Research said in a note.

Among Nifty 50 constituents, HDFC Life Insurance Co, JSW Steel and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are the stocks that will see inflows due to a minor increase in their weightage in the index. They are expected to see fund inflows between $3 million and $23 million.

Outflows between $2.2 million and $4.4 million are expected in shares of Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

Meanwhile, among the constituents of Nifty Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) may see the highest inflow worth $104 million followed by nearly $59 million inflows in Axis Bank. HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank might see the highest outflows among the constituents of Nifty Bank, worth $82 million and $39 million, respectively, the brokerage said.

However, in the Nifty IT index, there will be one inclusion and exclusion. L&T Technology Services will be included in the index which will attract fund flows of $16.5 million, and Oracle Financial Services Software will be excluded triggering an outflow of $20 million, Pagaria pointed out.

Edelweiss Alternative Research is also of the opinion that Sensex rejig may entail Wipro’s entry in the index and Bajaj Auto’s exit from the index. The changes for Sensex rejig are expected to be announced in mid-November and rebalancing would take place on December 16.

Apart from the Sensex rejig, the brokerage firm believes that certain stocks will get included in the Semi-Annual Review of the MSCI Standard Index which will take place in November.

The MSCI review announcement will be made early morning on November 12.

“As per our assessment, out of the six inclusions, the top four names are from the Technology pack. In case all the high conviction names get included, then the weight of the Technology sector in the MSCI Standard Index (India) can approximately rise from 18.2 percent to 19.5 percent by November 30, 2021,” Pagaria pointed out in the note.

The six stocks that Pagaria strongly believes will be included in the MSCI November review are SRF, Mindtree, Mphasis, Godrej Properties, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation and Zomato.

But he quickly added that any meaningful decline in the share price of these companies, from hereon till the cut-off date can hamper chances of inclusion.