Quantum Securities says Nifty50 could hit 13,300 in 2020

Quantum Securities on Tuesday said that Nifty50 could hit 13,300-13,300 level in 2020.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Neeraj Deewan, director, said, "In case the government announces a cut in income tax, then consumer discretionary stocks will see an immediate uptick. Cement and metals would see gains on the back of stable global markets and increased infrastructure spending by the government."

Here are the edited excerpts from the interview:

Q. What do you have to say about 2019?

A. It was a narrow market and very few people were able to reap benefit out of the bull run in 2019. If you see at an index level, people think that the markets did not do well. The money was sitting at the highest level, and that’s why the portfolios’ didn’t see much gain. So even though the index performance was very good, people were not able to make that money on a portfolio level.

Q: What are the regulations that you are expecting as a market participant from the Union Budget 2020?

A: Income tax cut is on everyone’s list. It will pave the way to boost consumption. Plus, we also need to see how the government is going to fund infrastructure spending.

Q: Do you see the fiscal deficit problem will be carried in 2020 as well?

A: The government should let it go and maybe do a little bit of fiscal deficit in 2020 and 2021. Even the government's disinvestment of PSUs will be happening in 2020 and all other things will fall in place, while the economy picks up.

Q: If personal income tax cut - if we do see that which are the sectors that you think will be the most kind of profitable?

A: I think discretionary consumption and that is one which should see a boost immediately.

Q: Do you see Nifty sustaining 12,200 level or will it rally till 13,000?

A: Next year, I don’t see much of an upside in the market but Nifty50 will touch 13,000-13,300 level during the year.

Index wise, I am not seeing much upside because some stocks are already very expensive. Whether you look at fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks like Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) or you look at HDFC Bank, they are very good companies doing very well but then, I don’t see too much of an upside. I have not seen a sell-off there but at least the upside would be limited.

Q: While you choose stocks, do you look at premium valuations or earnings trajectory?

A: If there’s a long-term investor in the market, it doesn’t make any difference whether he buys HDFC Bank today or three months later because if you are investing for three-five years, you will make money. On the contrast, in the short-term, he may not get the returns because it is already expensive.

For investors, there is a mix of good quality. In the paint sector, there is Asian Paints. In non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), we have HDFC Ltd. You need to have some of these but then the delta comes when you buy the stock which are at attractive valuations.

So it has to be a mix of large-cap multi-bagger or a bluechip stock which has an expensive valuation but has growth visibility for the next 10-20 years.

Q: Which way do you see the Indian markets heading now?

A: In the short-term, it will take some time for the economy to show signs of picking up so there may be some green shoots available. However, for them to pick up from these levels, it may take some time. Therefore, the narrowness of the market may continue but gradually the market has already started becoming broader. We have seen this in the last few weeks as some midcaps and broader market also participating which should slowly gradually increase towards this year. This year should be more of a broader market year than just a narrow market.

Q: Which are the sectors that you think are going to give good returns next year?

A: According to me, the Indian equity market should become broader and the economy bottom out and gradually picks up the pace from that level. If there’s a personal income tax cut, then consumption including auto should pick up the pace.

Financials have to play an important part as it did give good returns last year. Cement and metals will also see an uptick supported by the gains coming from global markets and government expenditure in the infrastructure.

Q: What would be the target for the Sensex and Nifty that you are expecting next year?

A: I see an upside. I see that Nifty hit the levels of 13,300 around and Sensex around 45,000 for the year. That is the upside while on the lower side, Nifty could also go as down as 11,300.

Q: What is your investment strategy right now?

A: There has been a lot of problems as far as financials are concerned because of all these bad debts, NPAs, poor leverage positioning in the corporates. In the broader market, while selecting a stock one should avoid leverage company right now. That is one of the problems in most of the companies. So, wherever you have high leverage, avoid such companies.

Q: How should the portfolio look like?