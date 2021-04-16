Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut his stake in three firms, including Titan while increasing its stake in one stock in the March quarter, the latest shareholding pattern available on BSE shows.

Along with Titan, Jhunjhunwala also decreased his stake in VIP Industries and Tata Communications while added shares of Fortis Healthcare.

In Titan, Jhunjhunwala sold 22.5 lakh shares or 0.26 percent stake bringing down his holding to 3.97 percent in Q4 from 4.23 percent in Q3. This is the second straight quarter where Jhunjhunwala has cut a stake in this Tata group company. In Q3, he had sold a 0.20 percent stake in the firm.

The decrease in stake may be due to the firm's underperformance due to the impact of COVID.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, has a combined 5.06 percent stake in Titan as of March 2021 quarter.

The ace investor also sold a stake in VIP Industries on the back of impact on travel in the second wave of COVID. Jhunjhunwala cut stake shareholding declined by 2.29 percent or 42.2 lakh shares, in VIP to 0.7 percent.

His wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, however, continues to hold 1.62 percent shares of the company. Together, Jhunjhunwalas holds a 2.32 percent stake or 32.7 lakh shares in VIP Industries as of March quarter as compared to 5.31 percent 75 lakh shares in December 2020 quarter.

Meanwhile, in Tata Communications, Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in Q4. As per the shareholding pattern, Rekha Jhunjhunwala now holds 29.50 lakh equity shares or a 1.04 percent stake in the Tata Group company in Q4 as against 32 lakh shares representing a 1.12 percent stake in the December quarter.