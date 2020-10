The revenue for oil and gas space is likely to decline by 22 percent YoY owing to lockdown and a sharp correction in crude oil and gas prices, said HDFC Securities in its report.

The brokerage said, "We expect EBITDA for oil and gas companies under our coverage to decline by 26 percent YoY in Q2 owing to lower refining margins and per unit EBITDA margins for city gas distribution (CGD) companies."

In the case of oil marketing companies (OMCs) like BPCL, HPCL, and Indian Oil Corporation, the brokerage said to expect core gross refining margins (GRMs) to decline owing to fall in spreads.

It said, "The 1-11 percent QoQ jump in refining crude throughput and 9 percent increase in marketing sales volumes will boost earnings for OMCs. However, a sequential fall in marketing margins could offset it."

It's important to note that the average Brent price was up 35 percent sequentially to $42.7/bbl in September, however, the marketing margins were down 30 percent QoQ.

Source: HDFC Securities Report

For Reliance Industries Ltd, the domestic brokerage expects consolidated EBITDA to increase by 12 percent QoQ to Rs 189 billion. Refining business should be weak owing to lower volumes, offset by an increase in GRM. An increase in production will drive Petchem performance, added the report.

owing to (1) higher volumes resulting in operating leverage and (2) price hike.

"Expect a volume increase of 73-118 percent QoQ and EBITDA per unit margin of Rs 6.6/9.0/4.3/scm for Indraprastha Gas/Mahanagar Gas/Gujarat Gas," said the brokerage further.