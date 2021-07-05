Q1FY22 preview of largecap IT: TCS, Infosys, Wipro will continue to lead, says HDFC Securities

Apurva Prasad, Research Analyst-IT at HDFC Securities, believes by and large, the overall momentum in the IT sector should continue.

“Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to see upside from here,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“So TCS, Infosys, Wipro should probably be at the top end on the back of two-three very strong quarters. So, I think they will continue to lead followed by HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra,” he shared.

He expects strong trajectory to continue in Wipro on an organic basis.

“Wipro used to never have strong first half, it looks very different now with the kind of growth they have guided earlier and what they are expected to guide, going forward. So while we are positive on that, the preference would be some of the other names that I mentioned,” he said.

“We do like Mphasis, it is relatively attractive at current valuations. We like Tata Elxsi or Mindtree or L&T Infotech,” he added.

