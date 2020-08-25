Q1FY21 Review: Pharma cos posted stellar results but industry not out of the woods, says JM Financial

The Nifty Pharma index underperformed for the last five years, with its weightage in Nifty coming down from 8 percent in 2015 to 3 percent in June this year. The recent comeback has, however, filled the Street with optimism. The index has jumped 87 percent in just five months this year.

A majority of the companies surpassed analysts' expectations and posted stellar results in the June quarter. But, according to JM Financial, while the larger players may continue to do well, the industry is still not out of the woods.

"The magnitude of outperformance in the domestic business for most players was a positive surprise with the role played by higher chronic contribution in mitigating the impact of Covid-related disruptions on acute therapies being fairly evident," said the brokerage in a report.

The research report further explained that the emergence of multiple sectoral tailwinds arrived from increased traction from the rest of the world (RoW) markets especially the US where companies benefitted the most.

However, secondary sales growth data for July indicate that a broader domestic recovery itself is likely to be a more gradual and protracted phenomenon. Even as the demand for Covid-related drugs (Remdesivir, Favipiravir, et al.) should help partly offset the decline in acute therapies, with competition now having intensified and the products likely to be margin-dilutive, the contribution of the Covid portfolio is unlikely to be meaningful for most players, stated the report.

In Q1FY21 earnings, the US market performance remained resilient due to supply disruption-related opportunities (China), faster pace of product approvals by US FDA and improving pricing outlook, added the global brokerage.

It feels that the momentum will continue to get triggered across the board due to the global China de-risking strategy, fairly bullish management comments and stronger-than-expected US performance.