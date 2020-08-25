Market Q1FY21 Review: Pharma cos posted stellar results but industry not out of the woods, says JM Financial Updated : August 25, 2020 01:30 PM IST A majority of the companies surpassed analysts' expectations and posted stellar results in the June quarter. But, according to JM Financial, while the larger players may continue to do well, the industry is still not out of the woods. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply