#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Earnings

Q1 Results Preview: These 16 Nifty companies are set to report drop in June earnings

Updated : July 26, 2019 01:57 PM IST

Most of the analysts warned of the quarter to be a repeat of the fourth quarter of FY19 and expect the remaining companies to report muted earnings in the first quarter.
According to brokerage Edelweiss Securities, the Q1FY20 is likely to be a soft quarter with a profit of Nifty companies growing a mere 7 percent.
Q1 Results Preview: These 16 Nifty companies are set to report drop in June earnings
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Q1 Results Preview: These 16 Nifty companies are set to report drop in June earnings

Q1 Results Preview: These 16 Nifty companies are set to report drop in June earnings

Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit falls 27% to Rs 1,435 crore, beats estimates

Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit falls 27% to Rs 1,435 crore, beats estimates

Ambuja Cements shares trade weak; company's standalone net profit up 15% in Q1

Ambuja Cements shares trade weak; company's standalone net profit up 15% in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV