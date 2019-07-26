Q1 Results Preview: These 16 Nifty companies are set to report drop in June earnings

The first tranche of June-quarter earnings are out, and the numbers have broadly failed to impress the investors.

Most of the analysts warned of the quarter to be a repeat of the fourth quarter of FY19 and expect the remaining companies to report muted earnings in the first quarter.

According to brokerage Edelweiss Securities, the Q1FY20 is likely to be a soft quarter with a profit of Nifty companies growing a mere 7 percent.

"Top-line growth is likely to be the lowest in a decade, reflected in high-frequency indicators as well. What stands out is the slowdown’s breadth with even IT and industrial companies, which had posted mid-teen profit growth in FY19, likely to report mere 4 percent and 10 percent profit growth, respectively, in Q1FY20. Cement, retail banks and pharma remain few spots where profit growth is likely to hold up at reasonable levels," the brokerage said in a report.

As per Motilal Oswal, corporate banks will account for entire growth in the Nifty. Autos will have another lacklustre quarter and the IT sector profit growth will come off in this quarter; the consumer sector is also expected to report a muted quarter.

Here's a list of companies that are expected to report a decline in year-on-year profits in Q1, based on analysis by Edelweiss and Motilal Oswal:

EDELWEISS SECURITIES



The brokerage expects an 8.4 percent revenue growth in UPL’s core business on the expectation of strong performance in Europe (7 percent YoY) and Latin America (15 percent YoY).



However, delay in sowing in India (5 percent YoY) and North America (0 percent YoY non-currency growth) is expected to dent growth.



EBITDA margins to remain flat YoY at 20.3 percent. PAT is likely to decline 5.5 percent to Rs 532.5 crore from Rs 563.7 crore a year ago.





Eicher is expected to report a 5 percent drop in consolidated revenue and the Royal Enfield realisation is expected to improve 220 basis points sequentially due to a strong showing of the 650 cc twins.



Margins are expected to remain flat sequentially due to the negative operating leverage.



PAT may fall 30.4 percent to Rs 531 crore from Rs 763.2 crore a year ago.





HCL Tech' revenues to grow 2.7 percent in the dollar and 2.9 percent in constant currency terms.



The growth forecast is trimmed because HCL will not be realising close to $50 million of revenue which was expected to be on its books by Q1FY20 as a result of the IBM IP acquisitions, as per Edelweiss.



"We expect EBITDA margin to decline by 130 bps QoQ, as HCL makes investments in preparation for the IBM IPs(100bps). Update on Mode-3 margin improvement, the outlook in IMS and IBM IPs will be keenly monitored. The PAT is likely to decline 0.8 percent to Rs 2,383.3 crore from Rs 2,403 crore," Edelweiss Securities said in a report.





Higher gross refining margin (GRM), lower OPEX along with flat throughput will drive a significant surge in refining EBITDA QoQ, however, marketing margins will remain under pressure (down 40 percent QoQ) will lead to a collapse in marketing earnings (down 71 percent QoQ), the brokerage said.



Polypropylene plant at Paradip will start contributing to earnings from Q1, leading to a surge in petchem earnings; as a result, overall earnings will decline 44 percent QoQ.



The PAT is likely to decline 49.8 percent to Rs 3,429.3 crore from Rs 6,831.1 crore.





According to the brokerage, the volume is likely to remain stable YoY at 3.8 million tonnes.



Standalone EBITDA/tonne estimated to plunge 31 percent YoY to Rs 8,682 owing to lower spreads as well as exports, it said.



EBITDA at JSW Coated and US Plate mill would decrease YoY owing to price moderation. Losses at newly acquired subsidiaries are likely to narrow.



The PAT is likely to decline 62 percent to Rs 789.2 crore from Rs 2,076 crore a year ago.





Standalone EBITDA/tonne is expected to slide 27 percent YoY to Rs 12,500 owing to weaker steel prices.



Shipments are likely to remain flat YoY at 3 million tonnes. EBITDA at European operations is expected to plunge 62 percent YoY to $38/tonne owing to import pressure and lower spreads.



"The PAT is likely to decline 10.8 percent to Rs 1,918 crore from Rs 2,149.7 crore a year ago," the brokerage said.





The brokerage expects EBITDA to decline led by lower London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.



Oil and gas production volumes are expected to be lower compared to last quarter.



In the case of Zinc-International, planned maintenance at Skorpion is expected to keep costs higher, it added.



Zinc is expected to be affected by lower zinc volumes and the PAT is likely to decline 16.1 percent to Rs 1,886.4 crore from Rs 2,248 crore a year ago.





The brokerage estimates Bharti's India mobile business revenues to remain flat QoQ as they see a substantial impact of minimum ARPU plans realised in the last quarter.



ARPUs are expected to remain along similar lines at Rs 124 (Rs 123 in Q4FY19). In the first quarter after listing, Airtel Africa business is expected to report a 1.4 percent growth QoQ, it added.



Consolidated EBITDA margin expected to sustain at 32.5 percent on account of strong traction from India business. Mobile broadband subscriber addition, sale of non-core assets, and other balance sheet deleveraging plans will be the key things to watch, according to Edelweiss.



The company is likely to report a loss of 862 crore against a profit of 973 crore.



MOTILAL OSWAL



The brokerage expects revenue to decline 8 percent YoY to Rs 8,100 crore as volumes failed to pick up.



Realisation is likely to grow by 5 percent YoY led by price hikes. EBITDA margin may shrink 230 bps to 13.3 percent and PAT is likely to fall 19.6 percent to Rs 730 crore from Rs 909.2 crore





Revenue is likely to contract 7 percent YoY due to weak volume growth to Rs 960 crore. Overall volumes declined 9 percent YoY to 2.18 lakh units, as UV volumes declined 5.9 percent YoY and tractor volume declined 14.3 percent YoY.



The brokerage cut margins by 40 bps to 13.9 percent due to change in the mix (from tractor to UVs) and BS-VI challenge.



PAT is likely to fall 20 percent to Rs 990 crore from Rs 1238.3 crore





Motilal Oswal expects net sales of Rs 5480 crore, up 14 percent YoY, led by 9 percent YoY increase in viscose staple fibre (VSF) sales and 6 percent YoY in Chemical sales.



Standalone EBITDA should decrease by 11 percent YoY to Rs 940 crore, led by a 28 percent YoY decline in EBITDA for VSF and a 14 percent YoY decrease for the chemical business. They estimate EBITDA margin at 17 percent.



Adjusted PAT is expected to be at Rs 597 crore, down 7 percent YoY from Rs 642.6 crore a year ago.





The company is expected to deliver a 7.1 percent YoY growth in revenues to Rs 7,600 crore for 1QFY20.



The brokerage expects the US business to grow at a healthy rate of 19.8 percent YoY to Rs 3,050 crore, led by better traction in approved products and favorable currency.



Domestic formulations business is expected to decline sharply by 20 percent YoY to Rs 1,720 crore and the EBITDA margins are also estimated to decline 30 bps to 21 percent due to rise in marketing cost towards specialty portfolio, it said.



Hence, Motilal expects PAT to decline 1.4 percent YoY to Rs 968 crore from Rs 982.5 crore.





The company is expected to report moderate growth of 8 percent YoY in 1QFY20 with revenues at Rs 4,010 crore, while the US business is likely to remain steady YoY at $237 million, Motilal Oswal said.



Europe sales are expected to have a strong growth of 18.4 percent YoY to Rs 230 crore on a low base, while India business is expected to grow 8 percent YoY to Rs 650 crore.



However, EBITDA margins may decline 20 bps YoY for the quarter to 20.2 percent and the PAT is expected to decline 7.3 percent YoY to Rs 420 crore on account of an increased tax rate, it added.





The brokerage expects 1QFY20 to be a tepid quarter for Indiabulls, however, disbursements should improve from Rs 7,300 crore in 4QFY19 to Rs 8,000 crore in 1QFY20.



AUM may also decline 3 percent QoQ to Rs 1.17 lakh crore. "Quantum of sell-downs will be a key monitorable. In 4QFY19, the company recorded over 500 crore upfront income from direct assignments.



Total income may decline sequentially from Rs 1,830 crore to Rs 1,530 crore, it said. The PAT is expected to decline 21.6 percent to Rs 827.2 crore from Rs 1,054.7 crore a year ago.





BPCL is expected to report higher marketing margins, which would support its 1QFY20 earnings, the brokerage said.



They model nil subsidy-sharing for OMCs and expect subsidy in 1QFY20 would be borne entirely by the government.



Additional inventory loss of Rs 570 crore is expected in marketing and MOSL expects BPCL to report adj.



EBITDA of Rs 3,510 crore in 1QFY20 and PAT seen at Rs 1,650 crore, down 28 percent YoY from Rs 2,290 crore.

