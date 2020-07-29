Q1 Impact? Yes Bank shares gain after falling 40% in the last 7 sessions

After falling 40 percent in the last 7 sessions, Yes Bank jumped nearly 4 percent in intra-day deals on Wednesday even after the lender announced a weak set of numbers for the June quarter.

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday reported a 60 percent fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 45.44 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It had posted a net profit of Rs 113.76 crore in the same period a year ago, and Rs 2,629 crore in the preceding March quarter.

The bank’s net interest income fell 16 percent to Rs 1,908 crore for Q1 with net interest margin at 3 percent, up 110 basis points sequentially. Total provisions also declined 39 percent YoY in the quarter to Rs 1,087 crore.

Talking about the moratorium, Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO of Yes Bank told CNBC-TV18 that on the retail side, it is 20-25 percent customers who availed the moratorium whereas on the MSME and corporate side it was 15-20 percent.

"90 percent of the customers who availed the moratorium didn't default during the last 12 months. As for MSMEs, 83 percent of the customers – if you see the cash transactions in their accounts, it is more than the interest obligation from April to June. So people are just keeping cash with them during these uncertain times, it does not mean that they would turn into NPAs," he added.

Kumar said the bank will be focusing on the small value retail and small business loans and using a bulk of the FPO infusion, which gives it a 5 percentage point buffer over mandatory capital levels for growth purposes. The bank set aside Rs 642 crore in additional provisions for COVID-related setbacks and Kumar said the total money held under this account is Rs 880 crore.

Mandatory provisions for moratorium loans are being held, he said and urged not to compare the performance with the same in the year-ago period, when the bank was going through difficulties, and rather, judge it against the March figures.

In intra-day deals, the bank rose as much as 3.7 percent to Rs 12.35. The stock has been on a downward trend, falling 55 percent since the pricing announcement of the FPO on July 10.