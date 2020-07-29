Earnings Q1 Impact? Yes Bank shares gain after falling 40% in the last 7 sessions Updated : July 29, 2020 03:02 PM IST Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday reported a 60 percent fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 45.44 crore in Q1. In intra-day deals, the bank rose as much as 3.7 percent to Rs 12.35. The stock has been on a downward trend, falling 55 percent since the pricing announcement of the FPO on July 10. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply